Your round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer stories with just two weeks until the January window opens.

Leeds United have just two weeks to finalise their January transfer plans and while a relatively quiet month is expected in West Yorkshire, nothing can be ruled out. Daniel Farke wanted a N0.10 in the summer and could look to revisit that interest, while speculation has intensified over possible additions across the board. An aggressive month could prove the catalyst for a successful promotion push but there are also risks with mid-season arrivals.

For now, focus is on the short-term and Saturday’s visit of Oxford United to LS11. The U’s are currently managerless but could have a new head coach in charge come kick-off, while Leeds will hope to extend their home winning run to eight games. And as preparations continue for that weekend clash, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Kelleher links

Leeds have been linked with a sensational summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. TEAMtalk claim the 26-year-old goalkeeper is ‘attracting serious interest’ from Elland Road recruitment chiefs, but a summer move is unlikely given building competition among Champions League regulars.

Kelleher has enjoyed another impressive spell as cover for Alisson Becker at Liverpool in recent weeks, but the Republic of Ireland international has quickly lost his starting place and will fall further down the pecking order once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives next year. The shot-stopper openly admitted he may need to leave Anfield to achieve his dream of becoming first-choice elsewhere.

Illan Meslier remains Farke’s first-choice at Leeds but speculation over his future has resurfaced in recent weeks, and this most recent report claims Kelleher could be viewed as an ideal replacement for the Frenchman. But they add a move to Elland Road would instantly be in ‘major doubt’ given the level of interest in Liverpool’s No.2 from across Europe.

Wober latest

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Max Wober in recent weeks but reports now seem to be playing down the likelihood of a move next month. Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness) claim a move to RB Salzburg is unlikely to happen, with ‘financial reasons’ making it ‘difficult’ to reach any kind of agreement.

RB Salzburg managing director for sport Rouven Schroder recently fuelled rumours by admitting Wober and Feyenoord's Gernot Trauner were ‘two very good players‘, but the club chief has more recently appeared to pour cold water on the links. Reports in Austria have been conflicting in recent weeks but along with Salzburger Nachrichten, Die Presse also admit Leeds’ demands would make a move difficult.

Wober had to wait for minutes at Leeds with his two main competitors, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo, starting well. But an injury to the latter has opened up a chance and the Austrian international has impressed at left-back in recent weeks, scoring against Derby County before a decent 90 minutes against Middlesbrough.