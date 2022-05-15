Leeds United players receive huge Elland Road ovation in what could be farewell for Raphinha

Earlier in the afternoon, the Seagulls' one-goal lead, scored by Danny Welbeck, and the hosts' frustrated efforts to level the scoring had led sections of the 36,638- strong home crowd to call for the sacking of the board and sing tributes to former boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

The mood quickly changed, though, when United substitute Pascal Struijk headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to take Leeds out of the Premier League drop zone with a one-point lead over relegation rivals Burnley.

Though top flight survival is still out of the Whites' hands, with the Clarets set to play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Thursday evening, Leeds' dogged pursuit of a leveller and the significance of its success inspired something close to a party atmosphere after the final whistle of United's last home game of the season.

Players, coaches, and medical staff all paid tribute to the crowd by applauding the stands on a lap of the pitch, and the Elland Road faithful repaid the club's gratitude by rising to their feet.

Many supporters lingered a little longer than usual in order to soak up the good feeling, which has been all but absent amid the Whites fanbase in recent weeks as the threat of relegation has slid slowly from creeping fear to a jarring near-reality.

Among those sticking around were United stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, who appeared to share a moment of reflection by the South Stand goalposts long after referee Mike Dean blew for full time and the majority of fans had left the ground.

Raphinha departs the field of play long after the final whistle sealed a point for Leeds United against Brighton and Hove Albion. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Phillips handed his team-mate a handmade sign which read 'Raphinha make me smile', just one of a number of such requests for shirts made by young Leeds United fans this season as the Brazilian's talent and potential has earned him a way into supporters' affection.

Raphinha's panache has lately been a little lost amid the challenging readjustment demanded of the Leeds squad, who have thrown everything at learning to play the Jesse Marsch way in order to protect their Premier League status, but questions remain over the winger's future.

If transfer speculation does come true this summer then Struijk's late header - though it might not clinch survival for Leeds - helped Raphinha's final game at Elland Road end with a smile.

Leeds United substitute Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring the Whites' late equaliser against Brighton and Hove Albion. Pic: George Wood.