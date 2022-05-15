'Never dull' - Leeds United fans' collective sigh of relief as Whites snatch crucial point from Brighton and Hove Albion

@MichaelaStuart4: Well that wasn’t stressful at all.

@Thebenprocter: I do not have the energy for this you know.

@LeeGrayson: That one almost felt like a win. Shame it was only the one point, but that was much better. Defending was still a joke, but that was fight and desire, especially in the second half. Gelhardt is going to be very special. Just needs some better delivery and more time

@SuperLUFC1919: Can we stop the Raphinha long throw experiment now please? He can’t get it long enough.

@Niccobackman: Holy cow. What a game but the 2nd half felt more like last season with a lot of chances and some rage in their eyes. One game to go, let’s go.

@Lewis_Robbos: That game was just INTENSE. Glad the boys fought until the end, onto the last game and hopefully Burnley lose the next two.

Leeds United fans celebrate Pascal Struijk's late equaliser. Pic: Stu Forster.

@Yazzer777: Massive match this Thursday now.

@Joel_Anderson_1: A lot has been said about Raphinha and what he brings to this team - he’s unreal BUT Geldhart’s moments this year may just save the club. He’s a superstar in the making alright!

@Zak_Allen: We got away with that. Much better in second half but the easy chances we gave away in the first were very poor, Brighton will be wondering how they weren’t 3-0 up. Pray Villa do the job on Thursday and then let’s give everything we have vs Brentford.

@DaveKWilliams: Obviously a point may not be enough, but that second half performance has given me a little more hope of getting something at Brentford. Who would have thought playing with width would help us create more!?

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: George Wood.

@Jake_Harris15: Joffy is some player.

@DomParry95: That assist is incredible, I love how confident Joffy is.

@Its_drink: A lot will be spoken about that goal but Joffy’s skill and composure was second to none.

@OliWhiteMOT93: That could be huge. Elland Road went mad, but I’m not sure if it will be enough. Still alive, but only just.

Pascal Struijk heads home Leeds United's equaliser. Pic: Stu Forster.