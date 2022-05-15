'Never dull' - Leeds United fans' collective sigh of relief as Whites snatch crucial point from Brighton and Hove Albion

@MichaelaStuart4: Well that wasn’t stressful at all.
@Thebenprocter: I do not have the energy for this you know.
@LeeGrayson: That one almost felt like a win. Shame it was only the one point, but that was much better. Defending was still a joke, but that was fight and desire, especially in the second half. Gelhardt is going to be very special. Just needs some better delivery and more time
@SuperLUFC1919: Can we stop the Raphinha long throw experiment now please? He can’t get it long enough.
@Niccobackman: Holy cow. What a game but the 2nd half felt more like last season with a lot of chances and some rage in their eyes. One game to go, let’s go.
@Lewis_Robbos: That game was just INTENSE. Glad the boys fought until the end, onto the last game and hopefully Burnley lose the next two.
@Yazzer777: Massive match this Thursday now.
@Joel_Anderson_1: A lot has been said about Raphinha and what he brings to this team - he’s unreal BUT Geldhart’s moments this year may just save the club. He’s a superstar in the making alright!
@Zak_Allen: We got away with that. Much better in second half but the easy chances we gave away in the first were very poor, Brighton will be wondering how they weren’t 3-0 up. Pray Villa do the job on Thursday and then let’s give everything we have vs Brentford.
@DaveKWilliams: Obviously a point may not be enough, but that second half performance has given me a little more hope of getting something at Brentford. Who would have thought playing with width would help us create more!?
@Jake_Harris15: Joffy is some player.
@DomParry95: That assist is incredible, I love how confident Joffy is.
@Its_drink: A lot will be spoken about that goal but Joffy’s skill and composure was second to none.
@OliWhiteMOT93: That could be huge. Elland Road went mad, but I’m not sure if it will be enough. Still alive, but only just.
@LeedsLass1919: Grown woman bawling my eyes out just for an equaliser. It’s never dull being a Leeds fan.