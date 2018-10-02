`

Leeds United players pay tribute to Toby Nye following Hull City victory

Leeds United's players led by captain Liam Cooper paid tribute to sick Whites fan Toby Nye following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Hull City in the Championship.

Little Toby, aged five, has been battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma since his 4th birthday and his family revealed on Monday that he had now also been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

His family - backed by Leeds United - launched a campaign called 'One Day For Toby' that managed to raise the £200,000 needed to pay for antibody treatment which was not available on the NHS.

United's players paid tribute to the young supporter by raising a shirt after the full-time whistle towards the away end that read 'Stay Strong Toby' following the latest news.

On the field, Tyler Roberts earned the Whites a 1-0 victory with a 51st minute strike to ensure all three points would be taken back to West Yorkshire as Leeds hit the summit of the Championship table once again.