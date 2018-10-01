Little Leeds United fan Toby Nye diagnosed with brain tumour, devastated family announce

Have your say

A little Leeds boy and Leeds United fan Toby Nye has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, his devastated family have announced tonighy

The family said on Twitter today: "Toby has been suffering with headaches & vomiting for 5 weeks after numerous examinations the doctors couldn't find the cause.

"Toby had an urgent CT scan of his head on Friday this is when we received the devastating news that Toby now has a brain tumour."

Little Toby, aged five, has been battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma since his 4th birthday.

The family had previously announced in July that Toby was in remission from his cancer.

His family - backed by Leeds United - launched a campaign that managed to raise the £200,000 needed to pay for antibody treatment, which was not available on the NHS.