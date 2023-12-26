Leeds United player ratings v Preston North End with a 2/10 and two 4s but pair of 7s

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat in Boxing Day’s lunchtime kick-off at Championship hosts Preston North End – but how did we rate the performances?
A disappointing first half ended goalless and the complexion of the game then changed dramatically in the 53rd minute when Whites keeper Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card. Preston went ahead four minutes later as Alan Browne headed home Liam Millar’s cross but the ten men of Leeds rallied and drew level in the 83rd minute through a Pascal Struijk penalty which was awarded after Dan James was fouled. Preston, though, then served up one final sting in the tail by bagging an 89th minute winner through Millar who was a constant menace down the left flank. Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from an afternoon to forget at Deepdale.
1. Illan Meslier
2 - The Frenchman had a strong first half in which he made one particularly good save which bumps his score up but all that hard work was then undone with a moment of madness for his sending off which cost his team big time. It could be argued that Milutin Osmajic made a meal of things with the way he went to ground but if you raise your hands into an opponent's face you are asking for trouble which is exactly what Meslier got. Would have been a 1/10 or a zero but for his first half display. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Archie Gray
4 - A really hard afternoon for the 17-year-old star against Liam Millar. Better after the break but then beaten again for the winner. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Joe Rodon
6 - A hard afternoon for Leeds at times defensively but plenty of strong blocks and tackles from Rodon helped their cause. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Pascal Struijk
7 - A tough assignment, especially with ten men but a real captain's performance, trying to lead by example and ice cool with his penalty. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. Djed Spence
5 - One of United's better players in a disappointing first half but had a hard time of things after the break. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
6. Ethan Ampadu
6 - Leeds could never really gain any control in midfield but Ampadu started to have more of an influence as the first half progressed and pinged some nice passes. The second half was then a different ball game after the red card. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo