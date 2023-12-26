Leeds United player ratings v Preston North End with a 2/10 and two 4s but pair of 7s

1 . Illan Meslier

2 - The Frenchman had a strong first half in which he made one particularly good save which bumps his score up but all that hard work was then undone with a moment of madness for his sending off which cost his team big time. It could be argued that Milutin Osmajic made a meal of things with the way he went to ground but if you raise your hands into an opponent's face you are asking for trouble which is exactly what Meslier got. Would have been a 1/10 or a zero but for his first half display. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo