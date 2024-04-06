Leeds United player ratings v Coventry City with 4/10 for disappointing pair and sole 7

Leeds fell behind in the ninth minute after failing to deal with a Coventry corner from which Ellis Simms headed the Sky Blues ahead. The Whites then conceded a second goal four minutes into the second half as a rapid Coventry counter attack ended with Haji Wright converting from the middle of the box.

Daniel Farke’s side finally pulled a goal back in the 76th minute through Joel Piroe who then squandered a glorious chance to draw the Whites level deep in stoppage time. But the contest ultimately ended in a 2-1 defeat for Leeds who now find themselves out of the division’s automatic promotion places with five games left.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from a hugely disappointing afternoon at the CBS Arena.

1 . Illan Meslier 5 - Not at all commanding at the corner from which Coventry went ahead but did also make a couple of good saves. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

2 . Archie Gray 5 - Squandered a very early chance after getting into the box and then moved into midfield after the break. Kept battling away but not one of the teen star's better days. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

3 . Ethan Ampadu 6 - Tried to get Leeds going by continually calling for players to get up the pitch and looked visibly frustrated. Some important clearances and tackles but Leeds were not solid at the back. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rodon 6 - Pretty similar to Ampadu. A bad day for United's defence but some important clearances from him too prevented it from being worse. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 6 - Arguably United's best from the XI that started. Made some big blocks and interceptions and also got forward until the end but certainly tested at the other end too. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales