Leeds United v Leicester City player ratings

Leeds United recorded a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League - but how did we rate the performances?

The Whites took the lead through star winger Raphinha in the 26th minute thanks to the Brazilian's clever free-kick.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Tony Johnson

He fired a low ball through bodies into the Foxes box from out wide which evaded visiting goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and found the bottom corner of the net.

Leeds, though, were pegged back within 90 seconds of going ahead thanks to a fine solo goal from City wide man Harvey Barnes.

Barnes - a former Elland Road transfer target - cut inside and curled an inch-perfect shot into the top corner of Illan Meslier's goal on the next attack leaving the stopper no chance.

Marcelo Bielsa's men rallied in the second half and missed chances through Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Daniel James while VAR denied Ademola Lookman a winner from a corner for offside.

Both teams were forced to settle for a point in LS11... here's how chief YEP writer Graham Smyth rated the 90 minutes for the home players.

Brendan Rodgers on Elland Road atmosphere

Brendan Rodgers was proud of his Leicester City players for the performance they produced against Leeds United in an 'old school British' atmosphere at Elland Road.

"There were a few moments in the first half where, if we were cleaner with the touch and the pass, we’re through," he said.

"You’ve always got to show resilience and mentality. If you can’t win, you don’t lose, we’ll take a point. It was a really enjoyable game.

"That was more the [Leeds] team that we’ve seen, in terms of that running capacity, and obviously the crowd really pushed and helped the team. The atmosphere was great. It felt like an old school British game. It was so good. I really enjoyed it.

"Today we’ve seen fighting and running. The supporters will be proud. They had to dig deep at times. They always looked a threat. The players gave absolutely everything. It’ll be a valuable point for us I’m sure, at the end of the season."

Marcelo Bielsa's post-match message to squad

Marcelo Bielsa's message to his players after a 'very beautiful' 1-1 draw with Leicester City was that they looked much more like Leeds United.

“We created double the amount of danger than them," said Bielsa after watching his team take a first half lead through Raphinha's free-kick, before conceding an instant Harvey Barnes equaliser.

"We dominated a large part of the game. We defended well and we attacked well. And even if we deserved to win, we didn’t manage to obtain it. We managed a good performances against a good opponent.