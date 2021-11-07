The Whites took the lead through star winger Raphinha in the 26th minute thanks to the Brazilian's clever free-kick.

He fired a low ball through bodies into the Foxes box from out wide which evaded visiting goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and found the bottom corner of the net.

Leeds, though, were pegged back within 90 seconds of going ahead thanks to a fine solo goal from City wide man Harvey Barnes.

Barnes - a former Elland Road transfer target - cut inside and curled an inch-perfect shot into the top corner of Illan Meslier's goal on the next attack leaving the stopper no chance.

Marcelo Bielsa's men rallied in the second half and missed chances through Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Daniel James while VAR denied Ademola Lookman a winner from a corner for offside.

Both teams were forced to settle for a point in LS11... here's how chief YEP writer Graham Smyth rated the 90 minutes for the home players.

1. Illan Meslier - 6 A couple of errors that could have proved costly, some important interventions. Leicester didn't work him particularly hard.

2. Diego Llorente - 6 Vardy was an issue at times but he stuck to his task and dug in. Not as influential on the ball as he can be.

3. Liam Cooper - 6 A couple of nervy moments and an error or two aside he was physical and solid. Got stuck in.

4. Pascal Struijk - 7 Can be very pleased with his showing at left-back. Solid. Moved to centre-half and was quietly efficient there too.