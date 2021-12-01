Leeds United player ratings

Chief YEP writer Graham Smyth handed out the player ratings in LS11 on a drama-filled night.

Check out how he scored the performance here.

Leeds United's players celebrate after scoring against Crystal Palace. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Marcelo Bielsa reaction

Leeds United can breathe again thanks to their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, according to Marcelo Bielsa.

"It was a victory that was very necessary," he said.

"In the campaign so far we've picked up few points and in every game there's points at play that could help us improve our campaign.

"It was a relief, we can breathe again. It was very satisfying. But the succession of games means we have another challenge again.

"The team fought the whole game, it's true, it's necessary. Either way our team usually gives everything in every game. In that aspect the team was very similar to the game against Leicester and always a victory brings happiness which is indispensable."

Patrick Vieira reaction

"If it was on the other side I would expect the referee to give the penalty. I had the chance to look again, it's a penalty," Vieira said post-match.

"It happened on the other side a couple of games ago and we have to deal with it, outside of the situation at the end we are a little bit disappointed, we should create a little bit more chances and didn't make the right decisions.

"It's a tough one. I think we were the better team. We created the most dangerous situations and chances. To lose that way it's hard to take.

"I really believe we were the better team tonight. We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we just have to analyse how we create chances and how we can improve our last pass and work in the final 30 yards.

"We had the best chances in the final 10/15 minutes and didn't take it, so you leave the door open.

"The details make a difference, and the detail today is we didn't score that first goal and got punished. We knew the season would be long and we would have some ups and downs.