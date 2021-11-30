Three days after Saturday evening's goalless draw at Brighton, Leeds were heading for another 0-0 but the Whites were awarded a 91st-minute penalty after Marc Guehi blocked Liam Cooper's header from a corner with his arm.

After the intervention of VAR, referee Kevin Friend eventually pointed to the spot and Raphinha coolly converted to give Marcelo Bielsa's side their third win of the season, taking Leeds up to 15th and five points clear of the drop zone.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from a thrilling night at Elland Road.

1. Illan Meslier 7 - Clawed the ball back from the goal-line in a massive moment. Wasn't overly troubled or involved. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Stuart Dallas 7 - Had a ding-dong battle with Zaha and gave as good as he got. Helped build attacks well in the second half. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales

3. Liam Cooper 6 - A gritty performance. Not perfect, there were shaky moments, but battled and battled. Some nice moments in possession. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales

4. Diego Llorente 6 - Not as good on the ball as he can be, struggled to keep Benteke quiet but showed plenty of fight. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales