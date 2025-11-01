Leeds United team news is in for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Brighton.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Brighton for which a star is still missing.

Farke was able to provide rare clean sweep team news at Thursday’s pre-match press conference where he revealed that he had every player fit and available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That included Willy Gnonto who missed games before the international break with a calf injury before having minor hernia surgery during the break itself.

Gnonto returned to training this week although Farke declared on Thursday that the Italian would not be considered as a starting option following his return from a lengthy lay-off.

Star not involved

Farke said a decision would be taken on whether the winger travelled with the squad to make the bench but Gnonto is not involved as Farke names an unchanged side.

The German’s unchanged XI sees Ao Tanaka keep his place in centre midfield as Anton Stach stays on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer centre back signing Jaka Bijol also makes his second Premier League start as Pascal Struijk again takes his place amongst the substitutes.

Former Whites star Georgino Rutter starts for Brighton for whom fellow ex-Leeds ace James Milner is out injured.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler has made one change to the team that started last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Manchester United which sees Diego Gomez replace Maxim De Cuyper who drops to the bench.

Leeds United v Brighton: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka; Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe.