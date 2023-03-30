Leeds United officials have met with the family members of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight as they plan memorial celebrations for the two supporters.

Affectionately referred to as Chris and Kev, the pair were stabbed in Istanbul on the eve of Leeds’ UEFA Cup semi-final tie against Galatasaray in April 2000.

Next month marks 23 years since they were killed. There will be a minute’s silence at Chris and Kev’s plaque outside the East Stand at 2pm on Wednesday April 5, which will be attended by members of the families along with their friends and delegates from Leeds United.

Ahead of the home game with Crystal Palace on Sunday, April 9 there will be a minute’s applause prior to kick off, with the club also also planning various other tributes.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has reiterated the club's desire to listen to supporters after receiving feedback on last year's efforts to mark the anniversary

He said: “Remembering Chris and Kev and supporting the families who have suffered horrendous injustice over the past 23 years is part of the fabric of Leeds United. As custodians of the club, we have looked to continue the tradition of marking April 5 each year at Elland Road and working alongside the families.

