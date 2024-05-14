Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe says Leeds United's home stadium Elland Road is up there with the likes of Anfield and Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old featured for 60 minutes last weekend as Leeds and Norwich drew blanks at Carrow Road in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Rowe will be hopeful of only a second start since January on Thursday evening when the Canaries do battle at Elland Road for the second time this season.

On each of their two previous visits to LS11, Norwich have left with no points to show for their efforts, while Rowe has been impressed by the noise and atmosphere generated by those 36,000 or so inside.

In an interview with Football Daily ahead of this week's semi-final second leg, Rowe said: "Those three [Anfield, Old Trafford and Elland Road] are probably the main ones that stood out to me. Anfield is Anfield, it was a fortress and has been for the last few years. That club has a lot of weight, and Old Trafford was just huge.

“Elland Road had the most noise that I can remember. That was a crazy game. Even though we lost, I was just in awe of the atmosphere," he said.

Rowe referenced Norwich's defeat during March of the 2021/22 campaign in which Joe Gelhardt's late winner cancelled out Kenny McLean's stoppage time equaliser, while both clubs battled relegation from the Premier League.

The England Under-21 winger featured again at Elland Road as Leeds ran out 1-0 winners back in January of this year and says he has been chasing that feeling ever since.

"Even though we lost, it was just like, 'wow'. Imagine being on the opposite side to that. I feel like that's a feeling that I always chase.

"Those kind of moments, they kind of keep you motivated and hungry for trying to make yourself feel that emotion in the future."