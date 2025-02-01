Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will continue to persist with their interest in Cameron Archer in hope of a domino effect making a deadline-beating January transfer deal possible.

The striker has been left out of Southampton's side to face Ipswich Town today amid so-far unconfirmed reports of a groin problem. Leeds have held interest in the 23-year-old in previous transfer windows but what Daniel Farke has called the 'on-going' injury problems for Patrick Bamford have made the centre-forward role a priority in the final days of this market.

An approach for Archer made last week was rebuffed by the Saints but it is thought that moves elsewhere in the Premier League could allow Southampton to strengthen their own attacking options before the deadline and therefore soften their stance on Archer. Leeds believe there could still be a chance to bring him in prior to Monday evening’s deadlne.

The striker has not found favour with new boss Ivan Juric, who this week suggested a change in the style of football has proved problematic for Archer and his game time.

Should a loan exit become possible for the ex-Middlesbrough and Preston North End loanee, it might come with future strings attached. Southampton appear unlikely to sanction a straight loan without an obligation, forcing Leeds to decide if this is a player they would want to take with them into the Premier League or simply a signing for the here and now in the Championship. His goalscoring record in his loan stints in the second tier - 18 in 40 appearances - is an obvious attraction for the title-chasing Whites, but he has struggled to find the net in the top flight, notching just six in 60 appearances.

Elsewhere in Farke's squad, Leeds are still open to the possibility of adding a number 10 who could add something different to Brenden Aaronson, and the German is keen to keep an open mind at centre-back. Pascal Struijk has returned to the matchday squad today to face Cardiff City, easing Farke's concerns, but Max Wober's availability has been severely restricted by knee problems all season long.