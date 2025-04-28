Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe was an interview target for Sky Sports ahead of today's game with Bristol City until the 49ers chief reportedly declined the invitation.

Marathe has flown over from San Francisco to be present at Leeds' final home game of the season and the Whites' title decider at Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Sky Sports' live coverage of the United's encounter with Bristol City on Monday night referenced a possible interview between Marathe and the broadcaster, however, the 49ers vice president and Leeds chairman decided not to go ahead with the media engagement for an undisclosed reason.

On Monday morning, it was reported by The Guardian that Marathe was flying in to the United Kingdom in order to hold crunch talks with first-team manager Daniel Farke. A number of national newspaper reports have now linked the German with an Elland Road exit, at the hands of the 49ers' end-of-season review.

Farke responded to initial reports by The Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph by stating it was not his place to discuss such decisions but that it was unsurprising at a club of such stature. Farke added that he felt he shared a 'trustful' relationship with Marathe and the 49ers' hierarchy, some of whom have doubts over the manager's Premier League suitability, according to the Mail and Telegraph.

On Monday evening, following The Guardian's fresh report which named three potential replacements for Farke, he urged people not to believe everything they read, adding: "Sometimes [it's] also completely the other way around. I've said everything to this topic."

Marathe is expected to hold court with Farke at some point later this week before the team head south for the final day encounter with Plymouth on Saturday lunchtime.