Leeds United coach says decision to be taken on youngster's development as 'minutes' admission made
Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala says a decision over the future of young forward Max Dean will be taken by the club as the teenager vies for recognition at youth level
The 18-year-old striker was brought on for the final half hour of Leeds Under-21s’ narrow defeat to Nottingham Forest on Friday evening, impressing with his link-up play on a handful of occasions against a well-organised defence. Dean has scored four times in four league appearances for Leeds’ junior side this season, including a hat-trick in his only start of the season against Newcastle United.
His game-time has been limited by the emergence of Spanish forward Mateo Joseph who netted 12 times for the Under-21s prior to their two-month break from competitive action. Joseph joined the club last January and has been referenced by head coach Jesse Marsch in a number of press conferences as a talented prospect for the future, whilst also making his senior and Premier League debuts.
Dean has consequently had to be patient for his opportunities under Michael Skubala this season. Following the young Whites’ first league defeat of the campaign, Skubala told the YEP: “Max is doing well, and I thought when he came on tonight he looked lively. And probably this game it was good for him in that way.
"I think Max needs more minutes,” the Under-21s’ head coach added. “But yeah, I think it's a decision to sit down and see where we think Max is in his development.”
The Everton-supporting forward suffered the misfortune of a badly-timed ankle injury towards the end of last term, which prevented him from beginning pre-season training and allowed teammate Joseph to usurp him in the pecking order.
Dean has scored 16 times in 37 appearances for the young Whites, a respectable return given he has often played second fiddle to the likes of Joseph, and previously Joe Gelhardt. The youngster has been attracting interest from clubs in the EFL ahead of a possible switch this month, while several scouts representing Football League clubs have been present at Leeds’ Under-21 fixtures in which Dean has played in, over the past two seasons. Currently, Dean’s Elland Road contract expires in the summer therefore decisions will need to be made by the club hierarchy regarding his immediate future at Leeds.