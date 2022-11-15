Leeds United were beaten 4-3 away at Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Leaking goals has been an issue for the Whites this season and is something that they will be eager to address.

They are currently 15th in the Premier League table. Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

More defender interest

Leeds have a decision to make on what to do with defender Cody Drameh in January. The full-back is wanted by Borrusia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Newcastle United this winter, as per reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below). He had a loan spell away at Cardiff City in the Championship in the last campaign to gain experience.

Full-back eyed

Jesse Marsch may well be looking at signing another USA international. Scouts from the Whites were apparently watching Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro over the weekend but they could have Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Joe Scally on their ‘radar’ as well, as per a report by 90min. The 19-year-old rose up through the youth ranks of New York City FC before making the move over to Europe back in 2020.

Midfielder wanted

