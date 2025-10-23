Leeds United owner wealth vs Man Utd, Newcastle and rivals as '£1bn dream' nears

Leeds United have made a respectable return to Premier League football as they hope to avoid bouncing back down to the Championship this season. A start of eight points from eight games has them sitting in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

And among the top-flight big hitters, the owners of the Whites, the 49ers, have their own ambitions to become a billion-pound football club. According to leaked documents earlier this season, there are plans in place by the owners that would see Leeds improve on the squad they already have, increase revenues and expand Elland Road, which has already been on the agenda since the club asked for expansion planning approval from Leeds City Council in July.

However, plans to make this £1bn valuation that would see Leeds among the most valued clubs in Europe a reality would only be able to progress if the Yorkshire side became a top-flight regular.

A big part of this is the Elland Road expansion plans and reports from Insider Media indicate that councillors will be meeting next week to discuss the proposal to increase the ground to around 53,000, which would see a redevelopment of the John Charles stand and permission for improvements to the Don Revie Stand.

It is expected that the construction of the John Charles stand is expected to be completed first with new dressing rooms for the players, staff facilities, media and hospitality areas thought to be included in the improvements.

And with this ambitious plan already underway to make Leeds a financial powerhouse, where do the club’s owners currently stand in wealth compared to their Premier League counterparts? Find out in the list below.

1 . 1 Newcastle United – Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners Estimated Net worth: £489 billion. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2 Manchester United – Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Estimated Net worth: £24.4 billion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 3 Manchester City – Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake Estimated Net worth: £20 billion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 4 Chelsea – Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter Estimated Net worth: £11.9 billion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 5 Arsenal – Stan Kroenke Estimated Net worth: £11.2 billion | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales