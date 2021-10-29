Leeds United or West Ham could land ex-Ajax starlet for £34m, Whites star 'favours' Liverpool switch

Leeds United latest news

The Whites head into the game in dire need of a win, and will be hopeful of picking up three points against a side with just two from their opening nine matches.

Meanwhile, Leeds star Patrick Bamford has revealed he's keen to line up alongside Rodrigo again once he returns from injury, and said: “For me watching on, it (the 1-1 draw with Wolves) was one of them games where I am frustrated thinking I wish I was playing in this.

“But I did feel like it was kind of chalk and cheese from the week before. I have got to say that I felt from watching it that Rodrigo was brilliant which was nice to see.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I felt like he showed what he can do which was important and looking at it from the selfish side of me, I am buzzing. If he is playing like that and he is behind me then that's brilliant because he was good and I felt like he helped turned it.

“It was a toss up between him and the fans in the last half an hour that helped change that game. All of a sudden, as soon as the flags started going that just kicked it off and it was so loud then. I knew that we were going to at least get a point.”