Leeds United or West Ham could land ex-Ajax starlet for £34m, Whites star 'favours' Liverpool switch

Leeds United are back in Premier League action this weekend, when they travel to take on recently promoted Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.
The Whites head into the game in dire need of a win, and will be hopeful of picking up three points against a side with just two from their opening nine matches.
Meanwhile, Leeds star Patrick Bamford has revealed he's keen to line up alongside Rodrigo again once he returns from injury, and said: “For me watching on, it (the 1-1 draw with Wolves) was one of them games where I am frustrated thinking I wish I was playing in this.
“But I did feel like it was kind of chalk and cheese from the week before. I have got to say that I felt from watching it that Rodrigo was brilliant which was nice to see.
“I felt like he showed what he can do which was important and looking at it from the selfish side of me, I am buzzing. If he is playing like that and he is behind me then that's brilliant because he was good and I felt like he helped turned it.
“It was a toss up between him and the fans in the last half an hour that helped change that game. All of a sudden, as soon as the flags started going that just kicked it off and it was so loud then. I knew that we were going to at least get a point.”
Here is our rundown of the latest news and updates from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly-anticipated action continues: