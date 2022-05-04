Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile has discussed his desire to represent Italian club Napoli whilst out on loan at Serie C club Pro Patria.

Speaking to Numero Diez, the young stopper detailed the decision to leave Thorp Arch last summer in pursuit of regular first-team football.

DIVE: Elia Caprile warms up for Leeds United ahead of their pre-season friendly against Guiseley (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In Lombardy, Caprile has found regular action, keeping 13 clean sheets across 38 matches in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has helped guide his loan club to the Serie C play-offs in which 28 teams across regional divisions compete for one promotion place into Serie B - Italy's second tier.

“I thought it was an opportunity that I cannot refuse," Caprile said of the chance to join Leeds United.

"I immediately told myself that I would take it even though I knew there would be a lot of difficulties.

“In the end I was right and the difficulties were also much greater than I expected, because as soon as I got there, Covid arrived.”

"I was sent on loan because I asked for it personally. I am a goalkeeper and I had no chance to play there, playing second or third [choice] was not what I wanted and Leeds were the first to tell me: 'go on loan, play your 30-40 games and then let's talk again,'" Caprile said.

The youngster suggests his involvement at senior level in Italy is more of an outlier compared to England, where clubs such as Leeds include several young players in matchday squads.

"The coach made me improve a lot from all points of view, one above all the game with my feet since he was asking for it a lot," Caprile said of former head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"There are so many anecdotes, but what I always remember is one he told us before a game. He told us the story of his Chilean friend who was a miner. According to him, footballers and miners looked a lot alike, since they both worked hard to bring the food home."

Discussing aspirations for his future as a professional footballer, Caprile explained his desire to one day play for Serie A club Napoli, whilst also sharing his adulation for Gianluigi Buffon and Olivier Giroud.