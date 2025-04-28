Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has paid for hundreds of fans’ drinks at a local pub ahead of tonight’s game with Bristol City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds forward Bamford has put £5,000 behind the bar of much-loved Elland Road pub ‘The Old Peacock’ for fans to enjoy a pre-match drink.

United celebrated promotion last Monday after defeating Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road. This evening’s match with Bristol City marks the first time Leeds will take to the field since their Premier League membership for next season was reinstated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post by The Old Peacock’s official social media page confirmed Bamford’s gesture, permitting hundreds of fans to get their first drink free before tonight’s game.

It read: "Bamford backs the fans with a £5,000 bar tab. Big gesture from a big fan favourite! Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has generously put £5,000 behind the bar to buy all Leeds supporters their first pre-match drink at The Old Peacock ahead of today's clash against Bristol City. A true show of appreciation for the fans - enjoy, raise a glass and let's get behind the lads!"

Bamford has rarely featured for Leeds this season but manager Daniel Farke has reiterated on several occasions the function he serves as an experienced dressing room leader is not to be underestimated.

The 31-year-old celebrated his second promotion to the Premier League with Leeds last week and was pictured leading chants outside Elland Road's East Stand gates. One such chant poked fun at Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who had previously criticised Bamford and the club in a now infamous 'muppets from Leeds' interview following the Blades' promotion at Leeds' expense some years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder's side were beaten by Burnley on Easter Monday which confirmed Leeds and the Clarets' promotion back to the top flight.

The Blades boss confirmed that Bamford and Farke had both been in touch following the publication of the viral video and that he saw no issue with Leeds fans and players celebrating promotion, even if the lyrics of the chant in question weren't quite to his taste.

Can Leeds win the title tonight?

Leeds kick off against Bristol City at 8pm on Monday night with the Championship title still in their sights. Victory at Elland Road will take the Whites back to the top of the table after Burnley convincingly defeated Queens Park Rangers at the weekend. Bristol City, meanwhile, are looking to consolidate their place in the play-offs.

Whatever happens tonight, the battle to become Championship winners between Leeds and Burnley will go to the final day this weekend.