Leeds United and Sheffield United have history when it comes to going toe-to-toe physically and verbally in a rivalry kept alive and stoked up by Chris Wilder and Patrick Bamford.

In Sheffield on Wednesday night a small group of dads were huddled together watching their sons play football and Patrick Bamford was the first topic of conversation. Those of a blue and white persuasion held him up as their new hero. Quite often what's said - or sung - in Leeds echoes in Sheffield and vice versa. Quite often Chris Wilder is at the very heart of it, at either end.

Patrick Bamford’s Chris Wilder chant

The context to this story takes place on the steps of Elland Road's East Stand. It's Monday night, Leeds United have just had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed by Sheffield United's loss at Burnley. The squad has assembled on the steps to celebrate with thousands of supporters crowded outside the gates. Players take it in turns hopping down the steps to shush the crowd and then start a chant of their choice. Ethan Ampadu starts a Joe Rodon chant. Harry Gray starts the ironic Joy Division one. Bamford mischievously sings the first notes of a chant that rang out all around Elland Road during Leeds' win over the Blades and again at Bramall Lane during their second win over the Blades. The chant describes Sheffield United's manager as a w*****. Beer in hand, grin on his face, Bamford goes back up the steps.

There's a video, of course there's a video, there's always a video so come Thursday morning Wilder is in his press conference answering a question about Bamford's song and what was a moment of tipsy silliness, a split second of playing to the crowd, is part of a big serious football discussion. Wilder, to his credit, responds with reason and not spite. Bamford has called him, they've talked it out, he's not sure about the words used to describe a fellow professional but he's 'cool with it.'

A few thoughts jump out immediately. Bamford, unwittingly, has prepared a new home for himself at Hillsborough Stadium should there be a parting of ways between him and Leeds. Wilder has diffused it, but he couldn't very well do much else because there is more context to all of this. In 2019 in his own slightly-more-than-tipsy promotion celebration moment in front of a camera, he spoke of 'muppets from Leeds' and named Bamford, having taken umbrage at the striker's earlier suggestion that the pressure was on Sheffield United. Wilder, by his own words, has given it and has to take it. Just like he gave it when he appeared to join in with a 'sausage roll' chant aimed at his Steel City counterpart Danny Rohl.

Illan Meslier’s Kieffer Moore revenge

Rivalry is not only fine, it's needed. Something else Wilder said that cannot be denied is that the needle that exists locally is an interesting element to the game. No matter how gentrified stadiums might become, local rivalry will never go away. And it's clear that Leeds and Sheffield United still have that little bit of needle. Bamford, evidently, hadn't quite let go of the 2019 thing. When the Blades came to Elland Road earlier this season, Kieffer Moore had plenty to say on the pitch to Whites keeper Illan Meslier and none of it particularly complimentary. There's a camera angle that shows Meslier celebrating in someone's direction as he raced to join his team-mates after Mateo Joseph scored to make it 2-0. After the game Moore's shirt somehow ended up in the Leeds dressing room where it met its end under Meslier's studs and the grip of his hands. That filtered through to the away dressing room, prior to their departure back down the M1. No unnecessary fuss was made. If you give it, you have to take it.

He who laughs last, laughs loudest and this season that has been Leeds. They beat Blades at home, scored twice late on to beat them away and then won four on the spin late in the season to take automatic promotion away from Wilder's men. After the needle comes the poking fun, hence Monday's chants.

Ipswich and Leicester jibes

But these things go in cycles. Only a year ago Ipswich Town and Leicester City were getting the giggles in at Leeds' expense. They're not laughing now. Who knows what expression will be on Leeds faces at this stage of the 2025/26 season. Just as there is always a video, there are always receipts. Ideally, that won't stop characters like Wilder and Bamford from adding the little bit of panto villainy that the game needs. It's a brave man who pokes fun at another knowing his turn to be the butt of the joke might be just around the corner. As long as it doesn't cross over into something that cannot be smoothed over with a phone call or a handshake, then play on.