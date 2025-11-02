Nottingham Forest star suffers injury blow ahead of Leeds United visit as boss gives update with five out

Nottingham Forest provide Leeds United’s next opposition in a huge Premier League clash next weekend.

Leeds United’s next opponents Nottingham Forest have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of next weekend’s huge Whites clash which has left an international star facing assessment.

Forest already had five men missing for Saturday’s visit of Manchester United to the City Ground in which Brazilian international midfielder Douglas Luiz was then forced off with just 14 minutes on the clock.

“We’ll get more assessment”

After suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury, Luiz had treatment on the pitch before being replaced by club captain Ryan Yates and boss Sean Dyche admitted afterwards that Luiz would now need to be assessed.

Asked about the injury, Dyche said: “I don’t know, we’ll get more assessment tomorrow.”

Forest were already without Angus Gunn (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Dilane Bakwa (knock), Ola Aina (hamstring) and ex-Whites striker Chris Wood (knee).

