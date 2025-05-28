A series of authentic football memorabilia items belonging to the late Norman Hunter and Jack Charlton are to be auctioned next week.

Matchworn shirts, international caps and jerseys swapped with European footballing icons are set to go under the hammer next week at the Graham Budd Auctions event.

Donated by the family of Leeds United legend Norman Hunter, a collection of the late defender's footballing keepsakes is expected to fetch in excess of £30,000.

Which items are up for auction?

The collection features a matchworn warm-up jacket from the 1965 FA Cup Final in which Don Revie's Leeds were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Wembley Stadium - the club's first ever appearance in the historic competition's final. The item is valued at between £3,000 and £5,000 with opening bids starting at £1,700.

Hunter's collection comprises over 20 collectibles spanning the revered Leeds icon's club and international career. This will be the first time these items, submitted directly by Hunter’s family, have been offered publicly. They include shirts worn and swapped with the likes of Paul Breitner (West Germany), Helmut Stein (DDR), Asa Hartford (Scotland), Gerrie Muhren (Netherlands), Hunter's shirt worn in Johnny Giles' testimonial match and a couple of his matchworn England shirts from the 1960s and 70s.

The Charlton collection

Charlton's collection features three items; two England caps and a red matchworn 1970 FIFA World Cup shirt, the latter of which is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

Jack Charlton red No.17 England airtex 1970 World Cup short-sleeved shirt, with crew-neck collar and embroidered cloth badge, | Graham Budd Auctions

Bidding for the Leeds legends' items will take place on Day 3 of the June Four-Day Sporting Auction - 'Heroes & Heroines of the Beautiful Game'. The event is scheduled to begin next Monday, June 2 and finish on Thursday, June 5.

The auction's offering also features submissions from the sporting life of ex-Leeds United and Irish footballer Harry Duggan, who played outside-right for the Whites between 1925 and 1936.