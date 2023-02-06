A look at the favourites to take over from Jesse Marsch amid Leeds United’s decision to sack the American.

Leeds United have called time on Jesse Marsch at Elland Road just shy of 12 months after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch has been under fire throughout this season after failing to lead the Whites away from another relegation scrap, despite managing to save the club in the final months of last season. Leeds slipped to just goal difference above the drop over the weekend, albeit with a game in hand, when they lost to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest away from home.

And the club have decided they need to make a decision, despite putting their trust in Marsch over the course of the January transfer window, adding to the squad significantly. It was confirmed Monday afternoon that Marsch had been let go, and that three of his staff would follow him out the door. A number of managers are already being linked, and while Marcelo Bielsa features in those being touted by the bookies, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands he is very unlikely to return to the club at this point.

With all that in mind, we have put together a gallery of the favourites to take over from Marsch with the help of OddsChecker.

Take a look below...

1 . Brendan Rodgers Odds - 12/1 Photo Sales

2 . Marcello Gallardo Odds - 12/1 Photo Sales

3 . Kjetil Knutsen Odds - 10/1 Photo Sales

4 . Marcelo Bielsa Odds - 9/1 Photo Sales