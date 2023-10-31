All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for the big one.

Leeds United are now looking ahead to the biggest game of their season so far, facing leaders Leicester City on Friday night. The Foxes have won all-but one of their games so far this season, and they are 14 points ahead of the Whites.

Though, Daniel Farke's men picked up a statement Yorkshire derby win over Huddersfield Town ahead of their trip to the East Midlands, winning 4-1. As Farke's men prepare for their biggest test of the campaign, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road

Leeds sent legal case message

Former Crystal Palace owner has told Leeds United and the other recently relegated teams they have 'no chance' of winning a damages law suit against Everton should the Toffees be found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

“No chance, no chance, no chance. They’ve got no chance. Everybody signs up to a covenant which is basically that the sanction of a breach has this consequence," Jordan tolds TalkSPORT.

“Now they can make a case if they want and try and make a case through the legal system to try and suggest that this is a breach of the rules to which they signed up and the consequence of those rules. But any decent court case is going to refer them back to the industry that they came from and say what were the rules that you signed up to.

“The rules that you signed up to were that the punishment for financial breachers was this. You can’t then go and say ‘Well I don’t like the rules that I signed up to and I can’t do anything about changing those rules, so I’m now going to sue you for them.’ Any decent court will refer you back to your industry because that’s the governance that you decided you were going to be a party to.”

Greenwood responds

Sam Greenwood has fielded a question on his future amid impressive performances for loan club Middlesbrough. “We just have to keep going now," he responded. "I’m happy with how things are going for me personally right now, but we’re a proper team here. Rather than looking at it as just about me, it’s more important that we focus on the team.