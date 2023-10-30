'Massive' - Dan James hails fresh Leeds United boost and declares league leaders feeling
Leeds bagged their seventh victory of the Championship season by racing to a 4-1 triumph in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Huddersfield Town, a boost which James has described as a great win for his third-placed side.
A trip to league leaders Leicester City is now next in store on Friday night but James says his side are relishing the challenge against a team who have dropped just three points all season for a record of 13 wins from 14 games.
The Foxes have 39 points from their 14 games played so far and sit 14 points clear of Leeds who ensured that Enzo Maresca’s side did not boot further clear via Saturday’s impressive derby success against the Terriers.
“It's a great win for us,” said James to LUTV of Saturday’s success. "We have got a massive game next Friday now against the leaders who are doing great this season. We've got a big week building into then and we are looking forward to it."