All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Norwich City away from home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now just a matter of hours away from returning to action after the international break. The Whites are back in action on Saturday when they face Norwich City away from home in a tough-looking clash.

Daniel Farke heads back to his old stomping ground having seen his side secure all three points in their final game before the break, while Norwich are sitting two points worse off after failing to win any of their last two. As countdown continues to kick-off, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Wober latest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds star Max Wober has been impressing out on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, leading to calls for the Bundesliga side to sign him permanently. Club chief Nils Schmadtke has already responded to those calls, telling fans to be patient given it is still early in the season.

Since then, Rheinische Post have issued an update, and they have said Monchengladbach will only be able to sign Wober permanently if Leeds are not promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Wober only joined Leeds in the January transfer window last season.

Radrizzani era officially ends

Leeds’ association with Andrea Radrizzani officially came to an end last month which is now reflected by changes in documents with the British Government.

Radrizzani’s tenure as Leeds chairman and owner concluded over the summer as the Italian businessman relinquished control of his majority stake in the club, handing the keys to minority partners 49ers Enterprises. Now overseeing matters at Serie B club Sampdoria in his homeland, Radrizzani’s time at Leeds has officially come to an end courtesy of documents submitted to Companies House – the arm of the British Government maintaining the register of companies in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official documents confirming cessation of Radrizzani as a person with significant control in Elland Road Ltd – the entity which owns Leeds’ home ground – were issued on October 20, 2023, reflecting changes made in the transfer of ownership, along with confirmation that the Italian’s status as director had been terminated. Former Elland Road board member Massimo Marinelli is also no longer listed as a director.

In addition, John Edward ‘Jed’ York and Paraag Marathe have been appointed as persons with significant control. Both men are 49ers stalwarts, while the latter sits on the board of directors at Elland Road; York, meanwhile, is a significant investor.

Farke on Gray management

Leeds boss Farke says he chose to hold first-team midfielder Archie Gray back from full training on his return from international duty, in order to manage the teen’s workload.