Leeds United’s association with Andrea Radrizzani officially came to an end last month which is now reflected by changes in documents with the British Government.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: General view outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Radrizzani’s tenure as Leeds chairman and owner concluded over the summer as the Italian businessman relinquished control of his majority stake in the club, handing the keys to minority partners 49ers Enterprises. Now overseeing matters at Serie B club Sampdoria in his homeland, Radrizzani’s time at Leeds has officially come to an end courtesy of documents submitted to Companies House – the arm of the British Government maintaining the register of companies in the United Kingdom.

Official documents confirming cessation of Radrizzani as a person with significant control in Elland Road Ltd – the entity which owns Leeds’ home ground – were issued on October 20, 2023, reflecting changes made in the transfer of ownership, along with confirmation that the Italian’s status as director had been terminated. Former Elland Road board member Massimo Marinelli is also no longer listed as a director.

In addition, John Edward ‘Jed’ York and Paraag Marathe have been appointed as persons with significant control. Both men are 49ers stalwarts, while the latter sits on the board of directors at Elland Road; York, meanwhile, is a significant investor.

It follows a drawn out takeover process which finally has reached a conclusion, confirming the club is now solely in the 49ers’ hands. Chief executive Angus Kinnear told representatives of the Supporters’ Advisory Group last month that Companies House documentation relating to the lease of Elland Road would change, with Radrizzani’s involvement set to cease there, too. That has now been ratified.