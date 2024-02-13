Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Tuesday night when they face Swansea City away from home. The Whites have been on fire over recent weeks, winning six on the bounce, and they remain within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots.

Daniel Farke's men are going to need to remain ultra-consistent to finish inside the top two, though, and the Swans have found some much-needed confidence after defeating Hull City last time out. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Llorente latest

A Leeds player could be set to leave permanently this summer, according to one report. FootballNews24.it, claim Diego Llorente has a 'high chance' of being snapped up permanently by loan club AS Roma.

The 30-year-old has already made thirty league appearances for the Italian giants since joining on loan in January, and despite their change of manager, he is being tipped to make the move permanently.

Carragher prediction

Jamie Carragher has submitted his prediction for Leeds' clash with Swansea on Tuesday night. Backing a 3-1 win for the Whites in his Super Six predictions, Carragher said: “Leicester are storming the Championship and I’m not expecting them to slow down against Sheffield Wednesday, while I think Southampton, Leeds and West Brom will register three points."

Leeds showed struggles away from home earlier this season, but they have found consistency on the road to add to their fine home form over recent weeks, winning their last two away from home.

Williams on Leeds

Swansea boss Luke Williams has been speaking ahead of Tuesday night's clash, saying: "The feeling in the changing room is that they believe they are on to something and they can compete with the top sides in the division.