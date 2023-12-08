All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Lancashire to take on Blackburn Rovers. The Whites are keeping up the pressure on the two teams above, but they remain seven points behind Ipswich Town in second.

The Whites have been in fine form of late, but they will face another tricky task on the road against playoff hopefuls Rovers. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Meslier 'interest'

Leeds keeper Illan Mesier is being linked with a move away from Elland Road after returning to his best this season. The Frenchman enjoyed some impressive performances after breaking into the first XI at Elland ROad, when he, like many other Whites, struggled for form last season. But he has rediscovered his fine form this term, and he is now attracting transfer attention, according to reports.

According to Sport.fr, Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Meslier as they look to sign a goalkeeper to be the number one in the future. Meslier is still only 23 years of age, and already an experienced goalkeeper, Bayern see serious long-term potential.

Rovers injury boosts

Leeds' next opponents Blackburn Rovers will be buoyed by news that three first-team players are available for selection after injury and suspension. Rovers trio Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson and Lewis Travis will all be expected to return to Jon Dahl Tomasson's matchday squad on Saturday lunchtime after missing the 3-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Twenty-four-year-old striker Ennis has typically been used as an option from the bench this season, but missed the last three fixtures through injury. Meanwhile, Icelandic international Sigurdsson - who also happens to be Rovers' second-top goalscorer this term - has been a more regular fixture out wide but also missed the surprise defeat at Hillsborough.

Pep on Phillips

