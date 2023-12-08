Leeds United's next opponents Blackburn Rovers will be buoyed by news that three first-team players are available for selection after injury and suspension.

Rovers trio Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson and Lewis Travis will all be expected to return to Jon Dahl Tomasson's matchday squad on Saturday lunchtime after missing the 3-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Twenty-four-year-old striker Ennis has typically been used as an option from the bench this season, but missed the last three fixtures through injury. Meanwhile, Icelandic international Sigurdsson - who also happens to be Rovers' second-top goalscorer this term - has been a more regular fixture out wide but also missed the surprise defeat at Hillsborough.

In addition, defensive midfielder and skipper Travis will be expected to come straight back into the starting line-up after serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards.

"We have some extremely positive news," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph. "Arnor Sigurdsson is back, he had a little problem with his groin the other day."

"Ryan Hedges, Joe Rankin-Costello and Tyhrys Dolan are still a long time away and will be back next year," the Danish coach added. Tomasson will serve a one-match touchline ban tomorrow after being shown a red card in Rovers' defeat last Saturday.