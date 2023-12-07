Leicester City are now preparing for a trip to Lancashire to take on a resurgent Blackburn Rovers side this weekend. The Whites have been in fine form of late, but they remain seven points behind second placed Ipswich Town, and they are having a hard time shaving that deficit.

Daniel Farke's men will be desperate to make up ground over the festive period, and there are seven games between now and the start of the FA Cup, including the Blackburn clash. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Llorente deal likely

Leeds centre-back Diego Llorente could be set to stay in Italy long-term, with AS Roma being tipped to make his loan stay permanent. According to Metropolitan Magazine via SportWitness, an agreement is in place for Roma to automatically sign Llorente for around £4.2million if the centre-back plays 50% of the Italian club's games.

Llorente has already played in 12 of Roma's 14 Serie A games so far this season, and that deal will be triggered if he features in 19 games, which looks highly likely. Leeds will not get a huge fee, but they will save on significant wages in the long run.

Farke on Summerville scare

Farke expects Leeds star man Crysencio Summerville to be available for the game against Blackburn Rovers after a minor injury scare this week.

"Well we will see," said Farke on Thursday. "We had a few knocks after the last game and had to manage the load. In the beginning of the week Sam Byram, Cree Summerville and Joffy [Gelhardt] had some problems and missed training but all three were involved in training today. I expect them all to be fit and available and ready."

Rovers danger men

The YEP caught up with the Lancashire Telegraph's Blackburn Rovers reporter Elliott Jackson ahead of this weekend's fixture between the Pennines club and Leeds at Ewood Park. Speaking about Rovers' danger men, he said: "Szmodics is obviously the dangerman and Rovers' key attacking threat. Wharton can find the killer pass from midfield.