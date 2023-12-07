Daniel Farke expects Leeds United star man Crysencio Summerville to be available for the game against Blackburn Rovers after a minor injury scare this week.

Summerville was one of three players who had issues as Leeds resumed training this week after their 3-2 win against Middlesbrough, but none of the three have significant question marks over them for Saturday's trip to Lancashire.

"Well we will see," said Farke on Thursday. "We had a few knocks after the last game and had to manage the load. In the beginning of the week Sam Byram, Cree Summerville and Joffy [Gelhardt] had some problems and missed training but all three were involved in training today. I expect them all to be fit and available and ready."

Summerville has shone for Farke so far this season, scoring eight times and adding six assists from the wing, and Byram has been another standout performer. Farke has described the latter as one of the best free transfer signings in the club's history after a raft of consistent displays on the left hand side of the Leeds back four.

Gelhardt, however, has struggled for game time and injury problems have disrupted his chance to push for a breakthrough in recent weeks. Leeds were without left-back Junior Firpo for the game against Boro due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out for number of weeks and Stuart Dallas remains the Whites' long-term absentee as he battles back from a fractured femur and surgeries, but a third full-back is a doubt for this weekend.

"We've got the situation with Firpo and the situation with Ian Poveda after his call up for Colombia," said Farke. "The only question mark is Luke Ayling, he had two proper days of training, then he reported some light knee problems. I hope he's able to train with the team tomorrow in order to be available."