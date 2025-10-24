'So many things' - West Ham boss Nuno's stark message in 113-word Leeds United press conference
A 'worried' West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo used just 113 words in his post-game press conference after a defeat to Leeds United.
The Hammers went 2-0 down early on to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon and though they found the net in stoppage time it was too little, too late. In truth Leeds could have been out of sight before the break having cut their visitors open on a number of occasions and simply failed to find a finish.
"We started very badly, the way we defended was bad," said Nuno after the game. "Improvement in the second half but not enough."
He denied that his alterations to the side that lost to Brentford on Monday was 'experimentation' and insisted the purpose of the changes was to find the 'best solution.' Yet what he got from his side was a result and the performance that left him with 'so many' things to be concerned about.
"So many things concern me, so many things," he said. "Our approach to defensive tasks, individual duels, our confidence, so many things. There's enough [in the dressing room] and there's time but it can only be possible if we change immediately.
"I'm worried since I arrived so it's not something that surprises me. We're committed and embrace the challenge we have ahead of us. It's a big, big one."
Asked to describe the mood in the visiting dressing room, he added: "Frustration, disappointment, sadness. It's going to be a hard, long week for us."