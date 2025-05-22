Leeds United have paid tribute to a charity CEO who played a ‘special part’ in creating lasting memories for city children and first team players alike.

Dave Norman was CEO of Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm for a decade. The organisation announced last week that he had passed away earlier this year and his family are planning a celebration of life event at Lineham Farm in June.

A statement to charity supporters said: “Earlier this year, Dave Norman, who was the CEO of Leeds Children’s Charity for the last 10 years, passed away. Dave was a kind, generous, and truly selfless person, and we know many of our supporters and partners will have fond memories of him. It was Dave’s wish that the event is a celebration, with everyone dressed in bright colour. You will remember that Dave was partial to a jazzy hat or colourful fleece.”

Under Norman’s guidance the charity enjoyed a close relationship with Leeds United. The club’s former defender Robin Koch independently sought out the organisation to take on an ambassadorial role and paid several visits to their base at Lineham Farm to take part in activities with children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Leeds became an official partner for the 2023/24 season and sent the likes of Georginio Rutter, Jamie Shackleton, Paige Williams, Rebekah Bass, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville to join in with group activities like archery, cooking and bushcraft.

Gnonto and Summerville visit

Speaking to the YEP after Gnonto and Summerville had surprised a group of children around a campfire in a forest hut during a 2023 visit, Norman explained what the charity was about and how Leeds’ input helped.

“Lineham Farm exists to support children from backgrounds of challenge and disadvantage,” he said. We're in 210 acres of forest and land and we provide activities like mountain biking, archery, high ropes, low ropes, orienteering and animal care. The basic premise is to give children of backgrounds of challenge and disadvantage a chance to experience life away from what are some very difficult lives. We only work with schools from the most disadvantaged areas of the city and we only work with children aged seven to 11. Whilst they're here they eat three good meals a day, they take part in activities and perhaps for the first time stay away from home.

“We're very lucky. Leeds have chosen, for one season at least, to provide support for us and that raises our profile across the city. It's fantastic for us, it gets our message out there. It's about what the young people get because they see their heroes, they get an opportunity to meet people on the tele, someone famous and local and realise they're just normal men and women."

Leeds United have released a statement paying tribute to the charity’s former CEO. A spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United was incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of Dave Norman, the CEO of Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm. Dave was an absolute pleasure to work alongside during the 2023/24 campaign, when the local charity was named as the club’s official charity partner.

“Dave and the team he built up at Lineham Farm were always so warm and welcoming, and he always played such a special part in creating lasting memories for many of the wonderful visits we planned together with first-team players and other club representatives. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave, and we know he will be a huge loss.”