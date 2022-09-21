New Leeds United ace nets on England under-19s debut as Whites duo enjoy brilliant night

The 18-year-old struck the second goal of the game in a 2-0 victory against Montenegro in which fellow Whites new boy Darko Gyabi also made his debut for England’s under-19s.

Gyabi and Perkins both joined Leeds this summer from Manchester City and West Ham United respectively having both represented England at up to under-18s level.

The duo were then both handed calls into boss Simon Rusk’s under-19s squad for this month’s under-19s Euros qualifiers and both players were given debuts in Wednesday evening’s qualifier against Montenegro in Denmark.

BRILLIANT RUN: For Leeds United youngster Sonny Perkins, for club and country.

Gyabi lined up in centre-midfield whilst Perkins started upfront and the young Three Lions went ahead in the 61st minute through Luke Chambers.

Just 15 minutes later, Perkins doubled England’s advantage as the latest installment in an incredible run of goal scoring form.

Perkins and Gyabi started together and were brought off together as the pair were both replaced in the 76th minute.

Perkins was crowned Premier League 2 Player of the Month for August after netting five goals in four matches for United’s under-21s.

The striker beat off competition from the likes of teammate Mateo Joseph, who also scored five during the opening month of the Under-21s’ season.

Perkins then netted yet again in Friday night’s 6-2 blitz of Southampton’s under-21s at Elland Road, a result which left the young Whites top of Premier League Two Division Two.