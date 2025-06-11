The debatable market value of every Leeds United player in Daniel Farke's '£172m' Premier League squad

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United fans might disagree with the supposed value of some top performers.

Leeds United will be looking to significantly improve their squad this summer as the return of Premier League football to Elland Road edges closer. Moves have already been made on RC Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and Jaka Bijol of Udinese, with chairman Paraag Marathe vowing to spend every available penny on transfers.

But with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) at the forefront of every club’s summer thinking, Marathe has also hinted some player sales may need to be sanctioned in order to fund that wider rebuild. Fortunately for Leeds, they had one of the Championship’s best ever squads and still boast some very sellable assets - but how much might they expect to receive?

Well with that in mind, the YEP entrusted Transfermarkt with collating every current squad member’s market value heading into the summer - although there are some questionable suggestions. Take a look below to see.

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 25 | Transfermarkt market value £13.6m

1. Illan Meslier

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 25 | Transfermarkt market value £13.6m | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 34 | Transfermarkt market value £170,000

2. Karl Darlow

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 34 | Transfermarkt market value £170,000 | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 32 | Transfermarkt market value £85,000

3. Alex Cairns

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 32 | Transfermarkt market value £85,000 | LUFC

Position: Right-back | Age: 24 | Transfermarkt market value £7.6m

4. Jayden Bogle

Position: Right-back | Age: 24 | Transfermarkt market value £7.6m | Getty Images

Position: Right-back/Left-back | Age: 31 | Transfermarkt market value £679,000

5. Sam Byram

Position: Right-back/Left-back | Age: 31 | Transfermarkt market value £679,000 | Getty Images

Position: Right-back | Age: 25 | Transfermarkt market value £1.9m

6. Isaac Schmidt

Position: Right-back | Age: 25 | Transfermarkt market value £1.9m | Getty Images

