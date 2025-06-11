Leeds United will be looking to significantly improve their squad this summer as the return of Premier League football to Elland Road edges closer. Moves have already been made on RC Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and Jaka Bijol of Udinese, with chairman Paraag Marathe vowing to spend every available penny on transfers.

But with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) at the forefront of every club’s summer thinking, Marathe has also hinted some player sales may need to be sanctioned in order to fund that wider rebuild. Fortunately for Leeds, they had one of the Championship’s best ever squads and still boast some very sellable assets - but how much might they expect to receive?

Well with that in mind, the YEP entrusted Transfermarkt with collating every current squad member’s market value heading into the summer - although there are some questionable suggestions. Take a look below to see.

1 . Illan Meslier Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 25 | Transfermarkt market value £13.6m | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Karl Darlow Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 34 | Transfermarkt market value £170,000 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Alex Cairns Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 32 | Transfermarkt market value £85,000 | LUFC Photo Sales

4 . Jayden Bogle Position: Right-back | Age: 24 | Transfermarkt market value £7.6m | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Sam Byram Position: Right-back/Left-back | Age: 31 | Transfermarkt market value £679,000 | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Isaac Schmidt Position: Right-back | Age: 25 | Transfermarkt market value £1.9m | Getty Images Photo Sales