Leeds United are closing in on the €6million signing of defender Sebastiaan Bornauw from German side VfL Wolfsburg. The 26-year-old has been at Thorp Arch undergoing medical tests throughout Monday and is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year deal, as exclusively revealed by the YEP.

While Bornauw’s move to Elland Road has not been officially confirmed yet, he is widely expected to become summer transfer number three and after signing on the dotted line and completing media duties, the defender will have to pick his squad number. He claimed the No.3 shirt at Wolfsburg and that is one of several that look set to become available this summer.

Fellow arrivals Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol are also yet to decide on a Leeds shirt number. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at what is available to all three below.

No.3 Looks to be a favourite of Bornauw, who has worn it in all four years at Wolfsburg and previously claimed No.33 at FC Koln. Has belonged to Junior Firpo since his summer 2021 arrival but as things stand, it will be freed up when his Leeds contract expires with a move to Real Betis expected.

No.8 Loan signing Joe Rothwell claimed the No.8 shirt from Glen Kamara last summer but after returning to parent club Bournemouth, his choice is up for grabs. Doesn't traditionally suit a defender, with previous owners including Marc Roca and Rodolph Austin.

No.12 As with Rothwell, loan signing Jaidon Anthony spent one season wearing the No.12 shirt before returning to Bournemouth. No one claimed it last season and so it remains up for grabs. Previous owners range from Gordon Strachan to Paul Rachubka.

No.13 Unlucky for some, and usually reserved for back-up goalkeepers - albeit neither Karl Darlow nor Alex Cairns went for it. Given up by Kristoffer Klaesson last summer and previously worn by Kiko Casilla.

No.14 Became available last summer when Joe Rodon took the No.6 and was immediately claimed by Manor Solomon, who has since returned to Tottenham Hotspur.