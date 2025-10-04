Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: Early team news, predicted line-up, TV details

Early team news as Leeds United take on Premier League visitors Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur in another home clash against a Premier League highflyer in the last round of games before the October international break today.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by teams, in-game updates and then post-match reaction and analysis.

In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 12.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke is without three key players in wingers Dan James (ankle) and Willy Gnonto (calf) plus ‘keeper Lucas Perri (quad). Young striker Harry Gray is also a doubt due to hip flexor problems.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.