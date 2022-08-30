Leeds United news: Spurs 'discuss' loan-to-buy for Dan James, Lampard praises Marsch 'passion'
Leeds United are preparing to face Everton at Elland Road under the lights – here are Tuesday’s key headlines.
Whites 'discuss' loan-to-buy for Dan James
Leeds United have explored a loan deal for Dan James with Tottenham Hotspur, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Whites winger has made nine goal contributions across 39 appearances since arriving at Elland Road at the start of last season.
This term, his place in Jesse Marsch’s starting line-up looks to be threatened by the emergence of new signing Luis Sinisterra.
Spurs are keen that the Welsh international replace Valencia-bound Bryan Gil, with Everton also reportedly interested in James.
Lampard praises Marsch 'passion'
Everton manager Frank Lampard has given credit to what Jesse Marsch has done for Leeds United since his appointment in February.
The American was handed the tough task of succeeding loved manager Marcelo Bielsa following the Argentine’s sacking amid a relegation scrap.
By a narrow margin, United swerved the drop and the Whites have made a thriving start to their third Premier League season under Marsch’s guidance.
Ahead of the Toffees’ league clash against Leeds at Elland Road on Tuesday night, Lampard praised the effect Marsch has had on the West Yorkshire club.
"Fair play to Jesse Marsch, who has come in, kept them up,” Lampard said.
"And it feels now as a squad and as a club that he's invigorated them with some good signings and passion and coaching - which I don't see but you see a reflection of it on the pitch.
"It'll be really tough. An evening game on a Tuesday night at Elland Road.
"It's going to be a tough game, no doubt."
Marsch explains referee interaction
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has explained his approach to dealing with match officials.
Since his arrival at Elland Road, the 48-year-old has tried to influence referees with his ‘human behaviour 101’ strategy.
On Saturday at the Amex, Marsch was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Salisbury following a number of touchline complaints.
“When you don't believe that you're getting performances out of the referee, I think you have two options,” Marsch said in his post-match press conference.
"To sit there and take it or to escalate your behaviour to try to make a point to see if you can affect the way that decisions are getting made.
"Sometimes it works for you, sometimes it works against you, but I'll never be a guy that just sits there and takes it – that's not my style.”