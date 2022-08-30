Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites 'discuss' loan-to-buy for Dan James

Leeds United have explored a loan deal for Dan James with Tottenham Hotspur, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites winger has made nine goal contributions across 39 appearances since arriving at Elland Road at the start of last season.

This term, his place in Jesse Marsch’s starting line-up looks to be threatened by the emergence of new signing Luis Sinisterra.

Spurs are keen that the Welsh international replace Valencia-bound Bryan Gil, with Everton also reportedly interested in James.

Leeds United's Welsh midfielder Daniel James eyes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England, on August 21, 2022.

Lampard praises Marsch 'passion'

Everton manager Frank Lampard has given credit to what Jesse Marsch has done for Leeds United since his appointment in February.

The American was handed the tough task of succeeding loved manager Marcelo Bielsa following the Argentine’s sacking amid a relegation scrap.

By a narrow margin, United swerved the drop and the Whites have made a thriving start to their third Premier League season under Marsch’s guidance.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on August 20, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Toffees’ league clash against Leeds at Elland Road on Tuesday night, Lampard praised the effect Marsch has had on the West Yorkshire club.

"Fair play to Jesse Marsch, who has come in, kept them up,” Lampard said.

"And it feels now as a squad and as a club that he's invigorated them with some good signings and passion and coaching - which I don't see but you see a reflection of it on the pitch.

"It'll be really tough. An evening game on a Tuesday night at Elland Road.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, is shown a yellow card during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"It's going to be a tough game, no doubt."

Marsch explains referee interaction

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has explained his approach to dealing with match officials.

Since his arrival at Elland Road, the 48-year-old has tried to influence referees with his ‘human behaviour 101’ strategy.

On Saturday at the Amex, Marsch was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Salisbury following a number of touchline complaints.

“When you don't believe that you're getting performances out of the referee, I think you have two options,” Marsch said in his post-match press conference.

"To sit there and take it or to escalate your behaviour to try to make a point to see if you can affect the way that decisions are getting made.