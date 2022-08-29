Frank Lampard hails Leeds United past and present and declares expectation for Everton visit
Everton boss Frank Lampard has hailed Leeds United's past and present and delivered a firm verdict on the task facing Everton in Tuesday night's clash at Elland Road.
The Whites and Toffees were both locked in a scrap for Premier League survival towards the end of last season in which Lampard was brought in to replace the axed Rafa Benitez at the end of January.
Jesse Marsch was then appointed as United's new head coach to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa the following month and Lampard has been impressed how the new Leeds boss has invigorated the Whites but remaining packed with energy as was the case under their promotion-winning Argentine former boss.
Leeds suffered their first defeat of the new season on Saturday via a 1-0 reverse at Brighton as part of a day in which Everton were denied their first win of the new campaign as Brentford struck a late equaliser to seal a 1-1 draw.
The fifth-placed Whites sit 13 places and five points higher than the third-bottom Toffees in the very early table and Lampard says he is braced for a hard night in front of the Elland Road crowd.
"They lost at the weekend but they've made a good start," said Lampard at his pre-match press conference.
"I watched their game against Chelsea and they've got such an energy about them that they've had since Bielsa's time.
"And fair play to Jesse Marsch, who has come in, kept them up and it feels now as a squad and as a club that he's invigorated them with some good signings and passion and coaching, which I don't see but you see a reflection of it on the pitch.
"It'll be really tough. An evening game on a Tuesday night at Elland Road...It's going to be a tough game, no doubt."