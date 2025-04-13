Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Championship midfielder is rueing a Leeds United warning failure.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End star Ben Whiteman has rued a Leeds United warning failure and served up Whites praise.

Whiteman’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat in Saturday’s Championship clash at Leeds who went ahead with just four minutes on the clock as Manor Solomon curled a beauty into the top right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whiteman, though, said his men had particularly spoken about the dangers of Solomon cutting inside in their Whites homework as he insisted that his side could have done better with both goals conceded at Elland Road.

After Kaine Kesler-Hayden had equalised, Jayden Bogle converted a Solomon cross to put Leeds back ahead and this time they stayed there despite a spirited effort from the Lilywhites.

Speaking post match to PNE club media, Whiteman said he was proud of his side’s display as he saluted Leeds as a top team who he admitted are likely heading for the Premier League.

“I thought we were good,” said Whiteman post-match.

“We spoke about that in the week...”

"In the first half, the goals are really poor on our behalf. We spoke about that in the week, Solomon coming in. But he's put it in the top bracket so it's one of them. With the second goal we can do better as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we scored a fantastic goal. It’s a great pick-out by Mads (Frøkjær) and a great finish by Kaine as well.

"I think in the second half, especially in the last 30 minutes, I thought we were definitely looking to get the goal back and see where we go from there.

"I'm proud of the performance. Ultimately we have not got something out of the game but really positive signs in terms of coming to the league leaders and putting on that sort of performance. I thought we were very good.

"You look at the goals as well, from our point of view they are not great. But we have turned it around really well. We were pushing especially in the second half to get that goal and had a few moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously they are going to have their chances as well, they are a top team and probably looking likely that they are going to get to the Premier League.

"I thought we were good and we will take that performance into next week."