Daniel Farke reveals whether Pascal Struijk's Leeds United season is over and Dan James injury report

Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the Whites' game versus Preston North End on Saturday lunchtime.

Farke is expected to disclose the severity of Pascal Struijk's foot injury following the results of a scan which will have determined whether a fracture has been sustained by the Dutch defender.

Struijk hobbled off at Luton Town last Saturday and was replaced in central defence by Ethan Ampadu for the midweek victory over Middlesbrough. Farke said Struijk would miss this week's two fixtures but that a scan was required to ascertain whether he can still play a part in Leeds' remaining Championship games.

Wales international winger Dan James was a casualty of Leeds' 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, coming off after 73 minutes with a hamstring issue. Farke admitted at full-time that initial signs were not promising but that he hoped to have more clarity on James' availability later in the week.

The manager will sit down with the press at Thorp Arch's media suite from 1:30pm this afternoon.

