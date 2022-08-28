Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player ratings from Brighton defeat

Leeds United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides went into the fixture defending an unbeaten record, with the game set to separate the teams who were tied on points.

Pascal Gross’ 61st minute strike was the difference at the whistle, as Diego Llorente missed a late opportunity to head home an equaliser for the Whites.

The loss keeps United’s points total at 7 as Jesse Marsch’s side drop to fifth in the Premier League table.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Fresh injury concern for Liam Cooper

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has suffered a further setback in his recovery.

An achilles issue picked up on a treadmill during pre-season counted the Whites captain out of warm-up friendlies and the opening games of the Premier League season.

The 30-year-old made an appearance during United’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley, coming through 45 minutes unscathed and producing one of the best performances manager Jesse Marsch had seen.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper reacts on the final whistle after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on May 15, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After such success midweek, Whites fans were surprised to find that Cooper had been left out of Marsch’s matchday squad away at Brighton on Saturday.

“He picked up a little something in his calf,” Marsch explained after the defeat.

"And so we just again decided to be a little bit safe.”

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Borussia Park Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Premier League rivals plot swoop for Whites striker target

Bournemouth are planning to hijack Leeds United’s deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto, according to Football Insider.

The FC Zurich striker has been linked with an Elland Road switch as the Whites seek back up for number nine Patrick Bamford.

Last season the 18-year-old scored eight and assisted three in Switzerland’s top flight, the Super League, while also being trusted with the armband for Italy Under 19s.