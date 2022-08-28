Leeds United news: Player ratings from Brighton defeat, Premier League rivals plot swoop for Whites striker target
Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday – here are Sunday’s key headlines.
Player ratings from Brighton defeat
Leeds United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
Both sides went into the fixture defending an unbeaten record, with the game set to separate the teams who were tied on points.
Most Popular
-
1
Graham Smyth's Leeds United players ratings as one man shines in Whites defeat at flying Brighton
-
2
Leeds United transfer news: Bournemouth plan to ‘hijack’ Leeds move for teenage striker, Man City could have £100m January budget
-
3
Graham Potter reveals Brighton’s Leeds United suffering and thoughts on Jesse Marsch behaviour
-
4
Leeds United hit with FA charge after Barnsley incident and Jesse Marsch 'punches thrown' comments
-
5
Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Jesse Marsch left frustrated by Whites display and referee
Read More
Pascal Gross’ 61st minute strike was the difference at the whistle, as Diego Llorente missed a late opportunity to head home an equaliser for the Whites.
The loss keeps United’s points total at 7 as Jesse Marsch’s side drop to fifth in the Premier League table.
Here's how the YEP's chief football writer Graham Smyth rated the 90 minutes by each of the Leeds squad…
Fresh injury concern for Liam Cooper
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has suffered a further setback in his recovery.
An achilles issue picked up on a treadmill during pre-season counted the Whites captain out of warm-up friendlies and the opening games of the Premier League season.
The 30-year-old made an appearance during United’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley, coming through 45 minutes unscathed and producing one of the best performances manager Jesse Marsch had seen.
After such success midweek, Whites fans were surprised to find that Cooper had been left out of Marsch’s matchday squad away at Brighton on Saturday.
“He picked up a little something in his calf,” Marsch explained after the defeat.
"And so we just again decided to be a little bit safe.”
Premier League rivals plot swoop for Whites striker target
Bournemouth are planning to hijack Leeds United’s deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto, according to Football Insider.
The FC Zurich striker has been linked with an Elland Road switch as the Whites seek back up for number nine Patrick Bamford.
Last season the 18-year-old scored eight and assisted three in Switzerland’s top flight, the Super League, while also being trusted with the armband for Italy Under 19s.
Now, the Cherries are said to be planning a move for the young forward who is wanted by Leeds.