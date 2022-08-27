Graham Smyth's Leeds United players ratings as one man shines in Whites defeat at flying Brighton
Leeds United fell to their first defeat of the season against a flying Brighton and Hove Albion side.
Jesse Marsch’s men went down 1-0 at the Amex, Pascal Gross’ second-half goal enough to keep the three points on the south coast and push Brighton onto 10 points, three more than their visitors.
Leeds struggled to play out in the first half under Brighton pressure and Illan Meslier had to make a number of important stops, while Brighton squandered some promising chances. Meslier went on to deny Solly March who ran clean through on goal early in the second period.
The Whites did create some danger as the game went on, Luis Sinisterra coming closest after Brenden Aaronson caused problems, but failed to seriously test Rob Sanchez in the home goal and will now hope to bounce back at home to Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday night.