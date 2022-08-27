Jesse Marsch’s men went down 1-0 at the Amex, Pascal Gross’ second-half goal enough to keep the three points on the south coast and push Brighton onto 10 points, three more than their visitors.

Leeds struggled to play out in the first half under Brighton pressure and Illan Meslier had to make a number of important stops, while Brighton squandered some promising chances. Meslier went on to deny Solly March who ran clean through on goal early in the second period.

The Whites did create some danger as the game went on, Luis Sinisterra coming closest after Brenden Aaronson caused problems, but failed to seriously test Rob Sanchez in the home goal and will now hope to bounce back at home to Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

1. Illan Meslier - 8 Did well to keep Brighton out at times, especially March with the one v one. Continued his fine start to the season. Could do little with the goal. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Rasmus Kristensen - 5 Struggled with his distribution in the first half in particular and found Brighton getting in behind him when he did get forward. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Pascal Struijk - 5 Had a hard time of it against a flying March, who cut inside him and got behind him. Showed discipline on an early yellow card though. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4. Diego Llorente - 6 Kept turning back in the first half when the ball needed to go forward , some good defending, some moments when he was left wanting Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales