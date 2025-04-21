Getty Images

Leeds United fans have been given a two-word mantra from a senior player on a day when Premier League status could be confirmed.

Should the league-leading Whites better Sheffield United's result today then they will celebrate promotion with two games to spare. Leeds welcome Stoke City to Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off, before the Blades take on joint-leaders Burnley at Turf Moor at 5.30pm. A Leeds win, coupled with any dropped points for Chris Wilder's men, will start a promotion party around Elland Road, in the city of Leeds and around the world.

Bielsa promotion party

On a day that promises high drama and huge tension, one of the dressing room's most experienced voices has told fans what the squad needs from them. Patrick Bamford was a big part of the club's last promotion from the second tier as Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice number nine. Though this season has been a frustrating one, with game time hard to come by, he has recently returned to fitness and grown in importance once more. In an interview for the club's official programme he named the 2020 promotion party in the East Stand as his highlight of seven years as a Leeds player. "I think it has to be when we were all together watching the Huddersfield game at Elland Road, and then obviously realised we were promoted and the celebrations when Marcelo came in, just being all together, that was a big moment."

If promotion can be secured after their game against Stoke, the Leeds players are expected to stay at the ground in order to watch the Blades game together and there could be a repeat of the party Bamford recalls so fondly. This time though supporters will be able to play a full part, having had their 2020 celebrations restricted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bamford has put on record his gratitude for the support they've given him and his fellow players and called on them to form a united front again between now and the end of the season.

Two word mantra

"Stick together,” he said. “It's not always easy, I know, so I want to say thank you for every second of support the fans have shown us. We know this club has supporters all over the world, we see it and feel it. So now we need to stick together over the last few games and keep working hard, to achieve what we want to achieve."