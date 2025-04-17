Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be kept guessing by Oxford United boss Gary Towett and his tactical flexibility before and even during the Good Friday game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three wins in their last five games have given the U’s a safety net between them and the Championship drop zone but the game at the Kassam Stadium will have rammifications at both ends of the table. Leeds know that a win puts them one step closer to securing an automatic promotion that could be confirmed on Monday, Sheffield United results depending.

Daniel Farke says Leeds will travel respectfully but not fearfully to a side who have found ways to win at the right time to ease relegation fears. He anticipates a tough night for the Whites on the road. “Yes, impressive three wins in the last five games against Watford with a clean sheet, away at Sheffield Wednesday also with a clean sheet. It's not easy to score goals against them. Gary Rowett, very experienced, he knows the league inside and out and knows how to make sure that his team is competitive and also well structured against the ball. It's not easy to create chances against them, not even speaking about scoring against them. So three of them, their last five opponents failed to score. It will be will be difficult, and you always have to be switched on because they have many threats in the offense, many players who can chip in. I'm pretty sure they will play with good confidence and also with a big will to win, perhaps a final one or three points that they perhaps need to stay in this league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We got the inside track on Oxford United from Oxford Mail writer Liam Rice, who detailed their threats and how Leeds will have to expect the unexpected.

Oxford United progress since last meeting

Liam Rice: “The game at Elland Road followed the sacking of Des Buckingham the previous weekend, and although Gary Rowett watched from the stands, it was Craig Short who took caretaker charge for the game. Rowett then oversaw a remarkable run of form for the U’s, steering them out of the relegation zone thanks to a nine-game league unbeaten run. Five wins came during that period, including their first of the season on the road, with the 1-0 victory at Millwall on New Year’s Day. Things then began to catch up with United, who were particularly disappointing in defeats at home to Portsmouth and away at Hull City. However, there is again renewed optimism thanks to three wins from their last five, including the notable scalp of beating the at the time league leaders Sheffield United at the Kassam Stadium.”

Oxford United playing style

Liam Rice: “One thing that has been noticeable about Rowett is his flexibility game-to-game and within games too. Typically, the U’s line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, although Rowett has utilised a back five against the bigger sides, so don’t be at all surprised if he does that on Good Friday. It’s something he’s reserved for away matches mainly, however with the number of threats Leeds possess, it wouldn’t come as a shock if he tweaked to a five-man defensive unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At home though, United have broadly looked to go and win the game, and they’ve got different ways to go about doing that. They’re more direct than under Buckingham, and that’s exemplified by the use of Will Vaulks’ long throw-in. It’s become a key weapon for the U’s, who like to keep their shape and pick their moments to spring attacks.”

Oxford United threats to Leeds

Liam Rice: “Jamie Cumming has for the vast majority, been brilliant in goal for United, and in front of him, centre back pairing Michal Helik and Ben Nelson have caught the eye recently. It’s been confirmed that Ciaron Brown’s knee ligament injury will rule him out for the rest of the season, and that’s a huge blow, as the defender, who can play centre half or left back, has very arguably been the club’s player of the year. The aforementioned Vaulks brings leadership to the team, and his midfield partner Cameron Brannagan has been a key player for a number of years.”

Oxford United expectations

Liam Rice: “Retaining their Championship status was the objective at the start of the campaign, and that hasn’t changed. The U’s are six points clear of the relegation zone, itself noteworthy at this late stage as many predicted the side to finish rock-bottom, and are now looking to complete their job as the season draws to a climax.”