Leeds United will be fighting it out among football’s elite from August following confirmation of their return to the Premier League on Monday. Daniel Farke’s side celebrated promotion inside Elland Road just a couple of hours after thumping Stoke City 6-0, with Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley confirming their top-flight status for next season.

A busy summer is expected as 49ers Enterprises look to back Farke financially, but while Leeds are considered one of the Championship’s wealthiest clubs, the same cannot be said with regards to the Premier League. It’s known as ‘the richest league in the world’ for a reason and recent takeovers of Newcastle United, Chelsea and others have only increased the money being spent.

With that in mind, the YEP was keen to take a look at just where 49ers Enterprises rank among the owners they will be competing against come August. Take a look below to see where they sit.

3 . Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.3bn

4 . AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £2.1bn

5 . Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £3.3bn

6 . Crystal Palace - John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer and Steve Parish Reported net worth: £4.3bn