Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises' net worth compared to Premier League rivals as survival challenge clear

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United have some of the Championship’s richest owners but its a different ball game in the Premier League.

Leeds United will be fighting it out among football’s elite from August following confirmation of their return to the Premier League on Monday. Daniel Farke’s side celebrated promotion inside Elland Road just a couple of hours after thumping Stoke City 6-0, with Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley confirming their top-flight status for next season.

A busy summer is expected as 49ers Enterprises look to back Farke financially, but while Leeds are considered one of the Championship’s wealthiest clubs, the same cannot be said with regards to the Premier League. It’s known as ‘the richest league in the world’ for a reason and recent takeovers of Newcastle United, Chelsea and others have only increased the money being spent.

With that in mind, the YEP was keen to take a look at just where 49ers Enterprises rank among the owners they will be competing against come August. Take a look below to see where they sit.

Reported net worth: £190m

1. Burnley - Alan Pace

Reported net worth: £190m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £210m

2. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £210m Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.3bn

3. Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.3bn Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £2.1bn

4. AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley

Reported net worth: £2.1bn Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £3.3bn

5. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Reported net worth: £3.3bn Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £4.3bn

6. Crystal Palace - John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer and Steve Parish

Reported net worth: £4.3bn Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

